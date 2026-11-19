Anthropic was on course to secure a $1.8 trillion valuation when its shares start trading on Thursday, in a historic debut that pits promises of artificial intelligence (AI) as an economic game-changer against fears of a market bubble and risks to humanity.

The stock was set to open at $99.82, about 20 per cent higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of $83, according to indications as of 8:20 pm IST on Thursday.

The Claude chatbot maker’s upsized IPO, together with Tuesday’s earnings report by AI poster child Nvidia, signals the industry has nominally passed the two big tests facing it this week. The strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-centre-sceptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections. Investors who once embraced the boom have turned sceptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and the mounting debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record after increasing the size of its offering, in a deal that values the Claude chatbot maker at $1.5 trillion and defied concerns over AI and tech fundraising.

In a sign of strong investor demand, Anthropic priced its shares at $83 each, above its initial range of $70 to $78.

Reuters was first to report on Wednesday that Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to float, had increased the number of shares it was selling by about 19 per cent to 980 million.

Anthropic’s IPO eclipses the debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June. Its total deal size is $107.3 billion, including another $26 billion that Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares, the filings showed.

Nasdaq futures rose nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, bolstering expectations for a strong Anthropic debut and reviving sentiment around AI stocks.

Chipmakers and cloud companies, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to fund their massive spending plans, have in recent weeks come under pressure due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs and the sudden exit of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Anthropic has, meanwhile, faced questions about its outlook and ability to sustain rapid growth as competition intensifies.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters for Anthropic’s IPO, which has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate.

Anthropic’s annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30, according to its IPO filing.

Underscoring its growing business foothold, Anthropic said it had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year. But to sustain that growth, Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026.

Anthropic also incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity. Revenue rose to $16.96 billion in the third quarter, up 47 per cent from the second.

The company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the previous quarter. The net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, to train and operate AI models.