Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup behind Claude, has retracted details of its proposed blockbuster initial public offering ( IPO ) after sending them to bankers, saying the pricing information was inaccurate and that revised figures would follow, according to a Reuters report.

The company had initially circulated a copy of the filing showing plans to raise as much as $69.3 billion through the offering. The document indicated that Anthropic intended to sell around 867 million shares at a price range of $70-80 apiece. However, the company subsequently sent another email to bankers saying the pricing details were inaccurate and that it would share an updated filing later, the Reuters report said, citing emails reviewed by the news agency.

Investors question Anthropic's proposed valuation

ALSO READ: Trump says Iran war is 'effectively over': How the conflict unfolded The proposed offering also faces questions over its valuation, with prospective investors reassessing how much they are willing to pay amid volatility in technology stocks. According to a Bloomberg report, potential investors discussed a valuation of around $1.1 trillion to $1.3 trillion for Anthropic, well below earlier expectations of up to $2 trillion. The reassessment followed a sharp sell-off in AI stocks after the US midterm elections.

Reuters also reported that some potential investors considered the previously discussed valuation of $1.5 trillion too high and were seeking a more attractive price before committing to the offering. Investors were also questioning whether the company could proceed with its planned IPO roadshow in the week of November 9 and complete its listing in November.

Anthropic, founded in 2021, had been preparing for what could become the largest-ever IPO, surpassing SpaceX's record-breaking market debut in June this year. The company had initially explored a valuation of up to $2 trillion, but changing market conditions and investor concerns have prompted a reassessment.