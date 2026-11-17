Anthropic's proposed initial public offering (IPO), which could value the artificial intelligence (AI) company at $1.33 trillion or more, is expected to generate substantial gains for a group of early investors, including venture-capital firms, technology companies and sovereign-wealth funds.

The developer of the Claude chatbot was last valued at $965 billion in its $65 billion Series H funding round in May 2026. More than 300 investors have backed the company across its funding rounds, according to data from PitchBook cited by the Wall Street Journal in a report on Monday.

The investors include early backers such as Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, along with venture-capital firms Spark Capital, Menlo Ventures and Iconiq. Singapore's sovereign-wealth funds GIC and Temasek, UAE-backed investor MGX, and technology companies including Amazon, Alphabet and Samsung Electronics are also among its backers.

From $461 million to $965 billion valuation

Anthropic's valuation has increased from $461 million in its Series A round in 2021 to $965 billion in its latest funding round in May 2026.

The company raised $124 million in its first funding round, led by early Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn. In 2022, it secured $580 million at a $3 billion valuation in a round led by Sam Bankman-Fried, who was then chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried's shares were subsequently sold through bankruptcy proceedings, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ALSO READ: When founders lose control: Tech leaders pushed out of their companies The company's early funding rounds were dominated by individual investors, including angel investors associated with the effective altruism movement, who backed its research focused on AI safety.

The funding base expanded to include venture-capital firms in 2023. Spark Capital became the first venture-capital firm to lead an Anthropic investment when it agreed to lead a $450 million Series C round at a $4.5 billion valuation.

The investment was pursued at the urging of Spark general partner Yasmin Razavi, even as several other venture-capital firms were more focused on Anthropic's rival OpenAI, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Menlo Ventures led the next round in late 2023, investing more than $750 million in a Series D financing that valued Anthropic at approximately $18 billion.

In early 2025, Lightspeed Venture Partners led a $3.5 billion funding round that valued the company at more than $60 billion.

The company also attracted investments from corporate venture arms Salesforce Ventures and Zoom Ventures, as well as technology companies Amazon and Alphabet between 2023 and 2025.

Iconiq, GIC and Coatue lead later funding rounds

Anthropic's investor base expanded further as its valuation increased.

In late 2025, Iconiq led a $13 billion Series F funding round at a valuation of $183 billion. The investment firm, which manages the wealth of prominent individuals including Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, had previously passed on investing in Anthropic.

The investment is now Iconiq's largest to date. The firm has said Anthropic would need to become a Dow Jones Industrial Average component for the investment to qualify as a success.

"We invested a lot of money in the round. I wish we had put even more," Iconiq founder Divesh Makan said in an April interview, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In early 2026, Anthropic raised $30 billion in its Series G round at a valuation of $380 billion. The round was led by Singapore's GIC and investment firm Coatue Management.

Other overseas investors included Singapore state-investment firm Temasek and MGX, a UAE state-backed investor.

The fundraising came amid rapid growth in Anthropic's AI coding product, Claude Code, which helped the company pull ahead of OpenAI for the first time, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company's largest funding round followed in May 2026, when it raised $65 billion in Series H at a $965 billion valuation. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital.

Semiconductor manufacturers Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics also participated in the round. Anthropic described them as "strategic infrastructure partners" in a company release.

Amazon invested another $5 billion in the Series H round.

Revenue run rate reaches $81 billion

Anthropic's run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion following its Series H funding round, according to the company. The figure increased to around $81 billion at the end of October 2026, WSJ reported, citing a filing issued by the company ahead of its IPO.

Run-rate revenue is a measure used to estimate annual revenue based on the current rate of business activity.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's latest fundraising round was targeting a valuation of around $1.25 trillion. The company had raised less than its original target and told shareholders it expected to seek additional funding for the round, the Wall Street Journal reported.