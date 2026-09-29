Anthropic's IPO filings: Massive losses, rising costs and more

Anthropic is making a massive bet that artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the global economy more profoundly than industrialisation, electricity and the internet, according to its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus seen by Reuters. But the cost to get there will be staggering. Anthropic reported a net loss of $42 billion in 2025, and plans to spend $518 billion on cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations in coming years, according to the prospectus. The prospectus details how the company has grown sharply in the last year — while also posting wider losses. Revenue grew 12-fold in 2025 to nearly $4.6 billion, even as the company lost more than $8 billion on an operating basis, excluding writedowns of various liabilities mostly tied to previous fundraising, according to the documents, reported here for the first time. The public sale, which could value it at more than $2 trillion, would capitalise on the rapid rise of the AI startup lab that only came into existence five years ago, and establish it as a benchmark for how Wall Street values AI’s leading companies, including rival OpenAI.

The plans come as Anthropic confronts evidence from its own research that increasingly autonomous AI models can behave in unexpected and potentially harmful ways, including sabotaging code, assisting fraud and manipulating information in controlled tests. These reports have broken into the wider public sphere, igniting fears over how companies can keep the increasingly powerful systems under control as they race to deploy them commercially.

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei has called for the global AI community to slow the pace of releasing new capabilities to address those concerns. Still, Anthropic rolled out its new Opus 5.5 model last week. The AI lab spent $7.33 billion on compute and infrastructure last year, a threefold surge from 2024, accounting for more than half of its $12.65 billion in total operating expenses. Anthropic’s public market debut is likely to be pushed to after the November United

States midterm elections, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Leadership to control AI lab via Founder LLC

Anthropic has long positioned itself as the virtuous artificial intelligence (AI) company. An early look at its initial public offering (IPO) filing shows how it is creating a new “Founder LLC” vehicle aimed at serving the common good, while insulating its leaders from market forces. The new LLC will be made up initially of Anthropic’s seven co-founders including CEO Dario Amodei, individuals who are “distinctly equipped to be stewards of our mission,” according to a copy of the filing, seen by Reuters.

Anthropic’s mission is to benefit humanity through responsible AI. Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported details of the AI company’s IPO prospectus. The developer of Claude AI also will continue to operate as a Public Benefit Corporation, or PBC. Under this arrangement, a majority vote of the seven co-founders will direct a single share of Class F stock that amounts to 50.1 per cent of the total voting power over key corporate matters, including the election of some board directors and other matters submitted to investors. Anthropic’s four other classes of shares have various functions or limits, among them minimal voting rights for the company’s strategic partners. And while the Class A common stock for average investors will come with one vote per share, Anthropic’s novel capital structure could effectively diminish the influence of everyday investors.