Apple narrows gap with Nvidia in race for world's most valuable firm

Apple is within striking distance of overtaking Nvidia as the world's most valuable company, a milestone that would reshuffle the ranks of tech heavyweights as investors reassess the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI). During intraday trading, Apple surpassed Nvidia, but the chipmaker reclaimed the top spot. Apple was the most valuable firm until April last year, when Nvidia overtook it.

The close race shows that investors are broadening their focus beyond the obvious beneficiaries of the AI boom, such as Nvidia, which has been at the helm for nearly a year.

"Apple was seen as a laggard in the AI race because it wasn't spending to develop models, but now sentiment has changed," said Toni Meadows, head of investment at BRI Wealth Management.

As of 2040 hrs IST, Apple was valued at $4.89 trillion, while Nvidia had a market capitalisation of $4.92 trillion.

For a company that was often seen trailing in the AI race, the narrowing gap with Nvidia reflects Apple's efforts to establish itself more firmly among the sector's leading players, and could shape how Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's final months at the helm are viewed. Cook is preparing to cede his role to hardware veteran John Ternus in September.