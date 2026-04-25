Araghchi leaves Islamabad, conveys Tehran's demands to end war to Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan on Saturday evening, two Pakistani officials told The Associated Press.

He met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Aragchi's visit comes amid regional tensions and efforts by Islamabad to facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Two US envoys had been planning to fly in Islamabad on Saturday. The White House declined to comment on when they were expected to arrive.

Senior Pakistani officials were present at an airport near Islamabad to see him off, two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.