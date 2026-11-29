Heirs of the late fashion designer Giorgio Armani are considering buying a small portion of the 15% stake that is up for sale as stipulated in the founder's will, two people familiar with the ‌matter said.

L'Oreal, whose licence for Armani's fragrances, skincare and make-up ​runs until 2050, will take up the ​bulk of the stake, the people said, with one of them adding that the French beauty group is in talks ​to acquire around 10% of Armani.

Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica, another strong commercial ally of Armani, would buy around 2% to 3% of the Italian fashion house, with the remaining 2% to 3% taken up by Armani's heirs, the people said.

Armani's niece Silvana Armani, 71, in charge of Giorgio Armani womenswear's designs, 56-year-old nephew and board member Andrea Camerana, and the designer's long-time partner ​Leo dell'Orco, 74, who leads menswear, are the heirs considering buying the stake, one of the people said.

Armani, who died at 91 in ‌September 2025, said in his will that around 15% of the company should be sold between 12 and ​18 months after his death, followed by the disposal of a further 30% to 54.9% stake or a stock market listing, with priority given to LVMH, L'Oreal, EssilorLuxottica or another group of "equal standing".

French luxury group LVMH is currently not in the process, according to one of the ‌people.

The will did not mention the option of ​some heirs buying part of the initial 15% stake.

Splitting ‌that stake among multiple investors, rather than selling it to a single buyer, would preserve the family's options for the ‌second ??phase of the process as they favour an eventual stock market listing, Reuters reported this month.

Negotiations are ongoing and ​no final agreement has been reached yet, the people said.

Representatives for Armani, the fashion house's adviser Rothschild, LVMH and EssilorLuxottica declined to comment. L'Oreal did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

The ​Giorgio Armani Foundation, set up by the designer to preserve his legacy and carry out his wishes, currently has full ownership of 10% of the fashion house and bare ownership rights over the remaining 90%, ‌meaning it holds the legal title to those shares but has no right to use, for example, their voting rights, or ‌to collect income such as dividends. Those rights, known as usufruct, are shared among the designer's heirs.

Giorgio Armani specified the number of shares each heir will have to contribute to form the 15% stake. The usufruct rights attached to those shares will be extinguished before the stake is transferred to the buyers, who will then hold the shares in full ownership.