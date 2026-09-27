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Home / World News / Armani open to multiple investors for 15% stake sale, says CEO Marsocci

Armani open to multiple investors for 15% stake sale, says CEO Marsocci

CEO Giuseppe Marsocci says no decision has been made on the stake sale; Giorgio Armani's will named LVMH, L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica as preferred buyers

Giuseppe Marsocci, CEO, Armani

Giuseppe Marsocci, CEO, Armani | Photo: LinkedIn

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Italian luxury group Armani is open to involving multiple investors in the sale of a 15% stake earmarked in founder Giorgio Armani's will, CEO Giuseppe Marsocci said on Sunday.
 
"It is not written in stone that it has to be one investor," Marsocci told reporters on the sidelines of a Giorgio Armani fashion show when asked whether the stake could be split among three investors. He added that no decision had been made.
 
Armani, who died at 91 last September, stipulated in his will that an initial sale of 15% of the company should take place between 12 and 18 months after his death, followed by the disposal of a larger stake or a market listing.
 
 
He named French luxury group LVMH, beauty products maker L'Oreal and eyewear group EssilorLuxottica as preferred buyers, while also leaving the door open to other investors of "equal standing".
 
Marsocci, who took over as CEO last October, declined to comment on whether the group had been approached by investors other than those named in the will.

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He said the fashion house intended to respect the timetable set out by its founder, although any transaction would depend on reaching agreement on "price and details".
 
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Armani was preparing to hold meetings in the coming weeks with LVMH, L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica to discuss a possible minority stake sale, with one option discussed informally involving the three groups sharing a 15% holding.
 
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that EssilorLuxottica could consider partnering with other bidders.
 
Armani also this month named former Versace designer Dario Vitale as creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories.
 
Marsocci said the move reflected the company's efforts to balance continuity with Giorgio Armani's vision and the need to keep moving forward, adding that accessories would represent one of the group's "growth opportunities".

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 8:21 PM IST