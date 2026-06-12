As trillion-dollar fortune beckons Musk, how far behind are the rest

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk is poised to become the world's first trillionaire following SpaceX's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO), widely regarded as the largest in history.

The aerospace company raised $75 billion by offering shares at $135 apiece, valuing SpaceX at nearly $1.77 trillion. Based on Reuters' calculations using company filings and Forbes estimates, Musk's net worth is projected to surpass the $1 trillion mark when SpaceX debuts on the Nasdaq on June 12 (US time), making him the first person to achieve the milestone.

Even before the IPO, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated Musk's fortune at around $971 billion, placing him firmly at the top of the global wealth rankings. A significant share of his wealth is linked to SpaceX, where his holding is now estimated to be worth about $866 billion.

Here's a look at the other richest people in the world and India.

Larry Page | Net worth: $292.7 billion

According to Forbes, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page is the world's second-richest individual, with an estimated net worth of $292.7 billion. Much of his fortune comes from his stake in Alphabet, Google's parent company, which he established alongside Sergey Brin in 1998 while the two were students at Stanford University. The company's aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital services has fuelled Alphabet's market value, driving a corresponding rise in Page's wealth.

Sergey Brin | Net worth: $270 billion

According to Forbes, Sergey Brin has an estimated net worth of $270 billion, placing him consistently among the world's three wealthiest individuals. Alongside Larry Page, Brin co-founded Google.

The bulk of his fortune is linked to his stake in Alphabet, where he owns about 6 per cent of the company. Alphabet's portfolio includes Google, YouTube, Waymo and DeepMind. Brin's wealth has risen significantly as Alphabet has expanded its footprint in AI and other technology businesses. Over the years, he has also been actively involved in philanthropy.

Jeff Bezos | Net worth: $251.5 billion

Jeff Bezos has an estimated net worth of $251.5 billion, placing him among the richest individuals in the world. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his stake in Amazon, where he continues to serve as executive chairman after stepping down as chief executive. Bezos owns just under 9 per cent of the ecommerce giant, or roughly 926 million shares, which account for the majority of his fortune.

Apart from Amazon, Bezos founded aerospace company Blue Origin and owns The Washington Post. Forbes notes that he has built an extensive real estate portfolio worth more than $500 million, with properties spread across Beverly Hills, Manhattan and Seattle.

Larry Ellison | Net worth: $230.1 billion

Larry Ellison has an estimated net worth of $230.1 billion, according to Forbes. The Oracle co-founder serves as the software giant's chairman and chief technology officer and owns nearly 40 per cent of the company. He stepped down as Oracle's chief executive in 2014 after leading the company for 37 years.

As per Forbes, his wealth briefly crossed the $400-billion mark in September 2025, making him only the second person to reach that milestone, as Oracle's shares rallied on growing optimism around artificial intelligence.

Beyond Oracle, Ellison acquired almost the entire Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million in 2012. He also served on Tesla's board between 2018 and 2022, holding 45 million split-adjusted Tesla shares before stepping down as a director. Ellison additionally owns nearly 50 per cent of media company Paramount Skydance, which was created following the nearly $28-billion merger of Paramount and Skydance in 2025.

India's richest people

Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $86.8 billion

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and Asia, with an estimated net worth of nearly $86.8 billion, ranking 23rd in the world, according to Forbes. He heads Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with annual revenue of about $125 billion and interests spanning petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecommunications, retail, media and financial services.

Much of Ambani's wealth is derived from his 42 per cent stake in Reliance Industries, India's most valuable listed company. The conglomerate has a presence in almost every Indian household through Jio, the country's largest telecom operator with more than 500 million subscribers, Reliance Retail, India's biggest retailer, and its extensive refining business. Ambani has said that Jio is expected to go public in 2026, while Reliance listed Jio Financial Services in 2023.

Gautam Adani | Net worth: $85.3 billion

Gautam Adani is India's second-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $85.3 billion. He established the Adani Group, one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates. Based in Ahmedabad, the group operates the country's largest private port and has built a significant presence across multiple sectors.

Its flagship company, Adani Enterprises, reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the bulk of Adani's fortune is tied to his holdings in the group's listed companies, including Adani Enterprises (74 per cent), Adani Power (75 per cent), Adani Total Gas (37 per cent), Adani Energy Solutions (71 per cent), Adani Ports (66 per cent) and Adani Green Energy (64 per cent).

The Adani family also owns Adani Realty and Adani Properties, while maintaining stakes in Ambuja Cements and ACC through a network of closely held entities, many of which are ultimately controlled by the family trust or by Gautam Adani's elder brother, Vinod Adani.

Savitri Jindal & family | Net worth: $38.2 billion

Savitri Jindal and her family have an estimated fortune of $38.2 billion, making her India's richest woman and the 54th richest person globally.

She controls the OP Jindal Group, founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, with operations spanning steel, mining, power, cement, industrial gases, ports and infrastructure. The New Delhi-based group holds stakes in JSW Holdings, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless and JSW Infrastructure.

Om Prakash Jindal divided one-fifth of the family's shareholding in each company among his four sons while retaining the remaining 20 per cent, which Savitri now controls. The group also owns 83 per cent of JSW Infrastructure.

Lakshmi Mittal | Net worth: $32.2 billion

Lakshmi Mittal has an estimated net worth of $32.2 billion, placing him 69th on the global rich list. He is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output, which generated $61.3 billion in revenue.

According to Forbes, ArcelorMittal reported a net profit of $3.15 billion in 2025, marking a 142 per cent jump from $1.3 billion a year earlier. A long-time resident of the UK, Mittal has since relocated to Switzerland following changes to the country's tax regime. In May 2026, he partnered with Adar Poonawalla to acquire Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in a deal valued at $1.65 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mittal also owns three mansions worth around $350 million on London's Kensington Palace Gardens, in addition to several other properties across England, Scotland and India.

Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $26.3 billion

Cyrus Poonawalla has an estimated net worth of $26.3 billion, ranking 93rd in the world and making him the richest healthcare billionaire globally. His fortune is largely built on the Serum Institute of India, which he founded in 1966 and transformed into the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by doses.

Based in Pune, Serum produces more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses each year, including vaccines against measles, polio and influenza. Under the leadership of his son and chief executive, Adar Poonawalla, the company invested $800 million during the Covid-19 pandemic to establish a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Pune.

According to Forbes, Poonawalla's portfolio also includes a controlling stake in listed financial services firm Poonawalla Fincorp and a stake in The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Pune. In 2023, Adar Poonawalla acquired Aberconway House, a mansion in London's Mayfair, for 138 million pounds.