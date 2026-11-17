Major powers have joined a summit of Southeast Asian ??nations hosted by the Philippines against one of the most complex backdrops for the ​regional bloc, from the Iran war that has battered economies to the growing US-China rivalry.

Closer to home, the 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are grappling with a crisis in civil war-torn Myanmar, conflict between Thailand and ??Cambodia, and tension over competing claims in the South China Sea.

Here are five key aspects of the bloc.

What is Asean and why was it formed?

Asean was founded on August 8, 1967, when Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand signed the Bangkok Declaration, setting goals for economic and other types of cooperation and regional peace and stability.

Unlike the European Union, Asean has no ‌body that can impose decisions on members.

Who are the bloc's members and how big is it?

After the initial five nations, Brunei joined in 1984, Vietnam in 1995, ​Laos and Myanmar in 1997 and Cambodia in 1999. East Timor became the 11th member in October 2025.

Its combined population of 693.2 million in 2025 accounts for 8.4% of ​the world's population.

The bloc's combined output of $4.3 trillion would rank it as the fifth-largest economy in the world if considered as a single unit, while Asean data shows goods trade stood at $4.4 trillion.

The Asean Economic Community aims to establish a single market and production base, but non-tariff barriers and uneven progress still limit integration.

Collective action is complicated by vast political, economic and social differences among members, who have varying security ties with China and the United States.

Five have exclusive economic zones in the crowded waterway of the South China Sea and several ​members claim sovereignty over disputed islands and features there, as does Beijing.

What has Asean achieved, and what crises have tested it?

Asean helped build a regional order based on regular dialogue among countries ‌with a history of conflict. Its forums bring China, the United States, Russia, Japan and India to the same table.

It has built a network of free-trade pacts ​as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership linking Southeast Asia with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Economic crises have tested it.

The 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis exposed its vulnerability to cross-border shocks and helped spur cooperation with China, Japan and South Korea, including the 2000 Chiang Mai Initiative, now a $240 billion regional financial safety net.

In 2026, it added a facility to provide rapid liquidity during sudden shocks ‌such as natural disasters and pandemics.

Political and security crises have proved ​harder to resolve; strife-torn Myanmar, tension between Thailand and Cambodia, and South China Sea disputes ‌test Asean's consensus-based approach.

What is Asean centrality?

"Asean centrality" is the principle that Southeast Asian nations should act together to stay at the centre of institutions shaping the region, ‌rather ??than letting outside powers set the agenda.

By hosting forums involving major powers, Asean allows smaller members to project a stronger collective voice.

But its principles of consensus and non-interference can slow ​decisions and dilute responses, while Asean lacks enforcement powers to make governments change course. Its chairmanship rotates annually among members and its secretariat is based in Jakarta.

Its centrality faces growing pressure as US-China rivalry intensifies and major powers pursue external groupings.

What has happened at the Manila summit?

The ​49th Asean leaders' summit ended at the weekend without completing a protracted code of conduct with Beijing to try to manage simmering disputes over the South China Sea, which Asean chair the Philippines had hoped could be wrapped up this year.

Asean also agreed to continue excluding the leaders of war-torn member ‌Myanmar from its summits, but left the door openfor a return if "sustained and concrete progress" on a peace plan agreed with Asean after a coup five years ago can be demonstrated.

The meeting ‌also saw an apology from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia over the impact of sustained transboundary haze from forest and peatland fires that haveraged for months.

Energy security has also been discussed, with the Middle East conflict threatening fuel supplies and prices. The Philippines has also made AI a priority during its term as Asean chair.

The meetings later widened to include the United Nations and regional powers China, India, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

US President Donald Trump was due to join at the end of the summit on Tuesday for a meeting with ​Asean leaders.