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Home / World News / Asean urges US, Iran to sustain ceasefire, ensure safe passage via Hormuz

Asean urges US, Iran to sustain ceasefire, ensure safe passage via Hormuz

The foreign ministers of Asean made urgent plea as they held an emergency video conference to assess the impact of Iran war, including soaring fuel prices

Asean, Southeast Asian countries, Association of Southeast Asian Nations,

Asean urges more peace negotiations, open Strait of Hormuz | Image: US Mission to Asean

AP Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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Southeast Asian countries urged the United States and Iran on Monday to keep going with peace negotiations, enforce a ceasefire and restore the safe passage of ships, seafarers and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations made the urgent plea as they held an emergency video conference, the second in recent weeks, to assess the impact of the war in the West Asia, including soaring fuel prices, and how they could cooperate in the face of global crises.

The 11-nation bloc reminded "the obligations of all states to resolve their differences through peaceful means, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts".

 

It called "for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire, aimed at preventing further suffering and loss of lives, ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation and overflight".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : ASEAN Asean nations ASEAN summit Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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