From school closures to WFH: How Asia is tackling oil supply crunch

Oil supply disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia are starting to hurt economies across Asia, prompting several countries to take emergency steps such as shutting institutions to conserve energy and imposing price caps to prevent panic and ease the burden on citizens.

This comes as oil supply across the region has been disrupted after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and American military bases across West Asia. It has also strained shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that handles a significant share of global oil and gas trade. The conflict has caused severe volatility in the oil prices, with Brent touching $119 per barrel on Monday before falling back to around $90 on Tuesday.

Here's a look at some of the countries that have imposed austerity measures to tackle the supply problem.

Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday ordered school closure for two weeks and directed office workers to work from home as part of its efforts to conserve fuel. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government has taken "difficult decisions" to deal with the supply crunch that has already pushed up fuel prices. The measures include cutting fuel allowances to government departments by 50 per cent for two months, directing half the workforce to work remotely, withdrawing a large number of official vehicles from the road, and reducing departmental spending.

Pakistan has also imposed a ban on the purchase of new government vehicles, air conditioners and furniture, and restricted most foreign travel by ministers and officials, reported Reuters.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has also imposed daily limits on fuel sales after panic buying and hoarding raised concerns over supplies. The government shut down universities to conserve electricity and cut transportation demand. The country relies heavily on West Asian nations for gas to meet its power demand.

Philippines

The Philippines has announced plans to shift most public offices to a four-day work week, exempting essential services such as hospitals and fire stations, reported the BBC. Several local governments, including Manila, Cebu and Negros Occidental, adopted the schedule on Monday to reduce working days in the executive branch.

"We are victims of a war that is not of our choosing," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement on Friday last week, as quoted by The New York Times. The Southeast Asian country imports around 90 per cent of its oil from West Asia.

South Korea

Although South Korea has not introduced emergency energy-saving measures, it has capped gasoline and diesel prices and directed authorities to crack down on hoarding, collusion and price manipulation by refiners and petrol stations.

President Lee Jae Myung said the conflict has placed a significant burden on the country's economy, and the government is prepared to introduce additional measures and expand its 100 trillion won ($67bn) financial market stabilisation programme if needed, the BBC reported.

Taiwan, Thailand & Vietnam

Taiwan increased gasoline and diesel prices on Monday but said it would simultaneously cut commodity taxes to cushion the impact on consumers and businesses.

Similarly, Thailand has announced plans to cap diesel prices for 15 days, while Vietnam said it is preparing to temporarily remove taxes on fuel imports.