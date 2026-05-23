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Home / World News / Asim Munir, Iran foreign min hold talks in Tehran to end West Asia conflict

Asim Munir, Iran foreign min hold talks in Tehran to end West Asia conflict

Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was 'part of ongoing mediation efforts'

Abbas Araghchi, Asim Munir

Pakistan has emerged as a mediator in the ongoing conflict, which has triggered severe energy shortages and impacted economies across the world (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to end the West Asia conflict and establish lasting peace in the region, the Iranian government said on Saturday.

Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was "part of ongoing mediation efforts".

Munir was received in Tehran by Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi -- believed to be close to Munir -- was already in Tehran and engaging in talks with top Iranian officials when the field marshal arrived, according to the Army.

 

According to a statement posted in social media by Iran's government, Munir met Araghchi in Tehran to "discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia".

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Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that talks between the two leaders went late into the night.

This is the field marshal's second trip to Iran in just over a month.

Pakistan has emerged as a mediator in the ongoing conflict, which has triggered severe energy shortages and impacted economies across the world.

Several analysts say that Pakistan enjoys the confidence of both Tehran and Washington.

Islamabad hosted senior leaders of the two sides last month for peace talks, the first of its kind since 1979, but the parties failed to clinch a deal.

The key sticking points are believed to be Iran's nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz -- a waterway that hosts roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies in normal times. Shippings through the strait have been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Shipping disruptions continue even though a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Pakistan

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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