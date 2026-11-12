At COP31, leaders of island countries warn of 'life-or-death' crisis

Small island leaders on Thursday called for urgent action, describing planet heating as a life-or-death issue for their people at the climate talks in the Turkish resort town of Antalya.

Alix Sebastien Pillay, the vice president of Seychelles, a 115-island archipelago in the Indian Ocean, said his country’s very survival was at stake.

“It is time to move past the talking,” Pillay said. “For Seychelles, climate action is not simply an environmental priority.”

Pillay was speaking on the second day of the leaders’ summit at the UN climate talks, where government leaders addressed the state of a warming world and what they plan to do about it.

While the entire globe is threatened by stronger storms, hotter heat waves, worsening droughts and floods, island nations are among the hardest hit by climate change, as they also have to deal with rising seas swallowing up their land.

Pillay said Seychelles was experiencing millions of dollars in damage as a result of storms and floods, despite contributing little to increased global warming.

He said a UN fund created to compensate for climate-related loss and damage needed to be urgently strengthened.

“Climate recovery must not come at the expense of our development or push vulnerable nations further into unsustainable debt.”

Speaking at the talks, Dalton Tagelagi, prime minister of the small Pacific island of Niue, said the El Niño conditions that have driven up global temperatures were a warning of what might happen if planet heating was not controlled.

“Sea temperatures in the central Pacific are more than three degrees above normal. It is a warning of what is coming if we do not cut emissions now,” Tagelagi said.

The comment came as a report said the world had failed to slow global warming trends in the past five years because plans were not realised and efforts that would have helped were cancelled out.

“Aggregated climate action has now essentially stalled for five consecutive years with positive and negative actions cancelling each other out,” the independent Climate Action Tracker said in its report.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the appointment of a special representative to deal with security risks from the climate crisis, one of the first such appointments anywhere in the world.

“Climate is a national security issue,” Burnham said at the summit.

Meanwhile, climate activist Greta Thunberg, attending her first UN climate summit since 2021, said those in power were failing to address the climate crisis.

“We are heading toward a future of more genocides and ecocides where basic necessities become luxury,” Thunberg said at a news conference on the sidelines of the summit.

“The planet is not dying, it is being killed,” she said. “And we know by who. And it is being killed by the very same people often thought to come to our rescue,” she said.