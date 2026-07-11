At least 10 injured as Russia targets Kyiv with missiles and drones

At least 10 people, including a child, were injured after Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Saturday, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Explosions and fires were reported across the capital's Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, the emergency service said in a statement on Telegram.

In Solomianskyi district, a strike ignited a fire in a three-storey office and warehouse building, while another warehouse caught fire in the Dniprovskyi district after it was hit.

Russia launched 10 missiles of various types, including six ballistic missiles, along with 121 drones against Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ukrainian air defences said they shot down or electronically suppressed two missiles and 111 drones.

The Air Force said direct hits were recorded at 11 locations from ballistic missiles, two guided air-to-surface missiles and seven attack drones. Falling debris from intercepted weapons was reported at three additional locations.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had targeted drone production facilities in Kyiv, as well as the ports of Izmail and Chornomorsk in Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

The ministry also said Russian air defences destroyed 178 Ukrainian drones overnight over eight Russian regions, as well as over the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the Black and Azov seas.