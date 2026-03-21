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Home / World News / At least 10 killed, 59 injured in South Korean factory fire: Officials

At least 10 killed, 59 injured in South Korean factory fire: Officials

Videos and photos from the scene showed thick grey smoke billowing from the complex and some workers jumping from a building

Fire, Fire accident

About 120 vehicles and pieces of equipment including aircraft, an unmanned water cannon vehicle and two firefighting robots for hard-to-reach areas, were deployed along with hundreds of personnel | Representative image: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

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South Korean rescue workers on Saturday recovered 10 bodies from the charred wreckage of an auto parts factory in the central city of Daejeon, where a blaze likely triggered by an explosion injured at least 59 others and left four missing.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said 25 people were seriously injured but officials didn't immediately confirm whether any were in life-threatening condition. More than 500 firefighters, police and emergency personnel were deployed to contain the fire and conduct rescue operations after the fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Videos and photos from the scene showed thick grey smoke billowing from the complex and some workers jumping from a building.

 

Nam Deuk-woo, fire chief of the city's Daedeok district, said the blaze destroyed a factory building that firefighters initially could not enter over fears it might collapse. Searches for the missing workers began late Friday after officials deployed unmanned firefighting robots to cool the structure and conducted a safety inspection.

The fire was reported at about 1.18 pm Nam said the cause was not immediately known, but the blaze appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion. Firefighters focused on preventing the blaze from spreading to an adjacent facility and removing chemicals from the site. Nam said workers recovered more than 100 kg of highly reactive chemicals from the site.

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Some people were injured when they jumped from the building to escape, while others suffered from smoke inhalation, Nam said.

About 120 vehicles and pieces of equipment including aircraft, an unmanned water cannon vehicle and two firefighting robots for hard-to-reach areas, were deployed along with hundreds of personnel.

President Lee Jae Myung called for the full mobilisation of personnel and equipment to contain the fire and support rescue operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : South Korea Fire accident fire break outs

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

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