At least 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at shopping centre in Texas

A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two of them, after meeting at a shopping centre north of Dallas, police said.

It was not a random act of violence and the attacker knew both of the people who were fatally shot, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said.

"It was a known business relationship. We're still trying to work to identify what caused his actions," Arredondo said.

After a short chase on foot, the 69-year-old suspect, Seung Han Ho, was arrested about 4 miles (6 kilometres) away at a grocery store, police said. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police were at a nearby apartment complex where Ho was listed as having recently lived. Neighbours said they didn't recognise the name.

Three people were injured in the shooting but are in stable condition, Arredondo said. Shortly after the shooting, officers with their guns drawn walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of Carrollton known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI were among law enforcement officials collecting evidence in the parking lot.

Carrollton - population 130,000 - is 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Dallas. More than 4,000 residents are of Korean descent, according to the US Census Bureau.

"We're shocked," said John Jun, who's active in the Korean American community. "We're not immune to something like this happening, but we are very generally a peaceful community that works hard." In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It's anchored by big-box businesses like H Mart as well as dozens of restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts.

The city is also home to multiple Korean churches from Baptist to Presbyterian.