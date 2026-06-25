At least 32 killed, 700 injured as powerful twin quakes strike Venezuela

Acting Venezuela President Rodriguez said early Thursday there are at least 32 people dead and 700 injured after back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck the country Wednesday evening.

She warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched collapsed buildings and emergency crews reached devastated areas after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes roiled the region.

La Guaria apparently was the hardest hit state, she said.

"Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone," she said.