Israel defence minister claims strike on Iran's South Pars petrochem plant

Israel's defence minister said on Monday that Israel attacked the South Pars petrochemical plant at Asaluyeh.

Israel Katz made the announcement after Iran said the facility had been attacked.

The semiofficial Fars news agency and the judiciary's Mizan news agency both reported the attack, blaming America and Israel. Neither country immediately claimed any attack on the gas field at Asaluyeh in Iran's southern Bushehr province.

Katz said Israel had "just carried out a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Asaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50 per cent of the country's petrochemical production."

An Israeli attack in March on South Pars facilities sparked major Iranian attacks targeting oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf Arab states.

US President Donald Trump has warned of possible attacks on power plants and bridges this week if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.