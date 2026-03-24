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Home / World News / Australia, EU sign free trade pact after eight years of negotiations

Australia, EU sign free trade pact after eight years of negotiations

The deal follows intensified talks amid sharply higher US tariffs under the Trump administration and growing Western concerns over China's dominant position in rare earths and other critical minerals

Europe, Asutralia, trade deal, EU Australia trade deal

Europe, Asutralia, ink free trade deal | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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Australia and the European Union signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday after eight years of negotiations, removing tariffs on almost all goods and potentially easing EU access to Australian critical minerals. 
 
However, some Australian agricultural exports, including beef and sheep meat, will face quotas. Australian farmers criticised the pact for offering what they called “subpar” access to the bloc, while French farmers argued the quotas were too generous. 
 
The deal follows intensified talks amid sharply higher US tariffs under the Trump administration and growing Western concerns over China’s dominant position in rare earths and other critical minerals. 
 
 
The two sides also signed an agreement to deepen security and defence cooperation. 
 
“The EU and Australia may be geographically far apart but we couldn’t be closer in terms of how we see the world,” European Com- mission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. 

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“With these dynamic new part- nerships on security and defence, as well as trade, we are moving even closer together.” 
 
The agreement will remove more than 99 per cent of tariffs on EU goods exports to Australia, saving companies 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) a year. 
 
EU exports to Australia are expected to grow by up to 33 per cent over the next decade. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deal would be worth about A$10 billion ($7 billion) annually to the Australian economy. 
 
He said scrapping almost all import tariffs on Australian critical minerals entering the EU would help stabil- ise global supply chains.

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Topics : European Union Australia free trade agreement FTA

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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