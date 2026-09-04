Australia eyes space-sector tie-ups in India; 3-5 deals likely next week

Australia is looking to deepen commercial cooperation with India’s rapidly expanding space sector, with earth observation, small satellite manufacturing, launch and return services, tracking, testing capabilities through some of the universities, additive manufacturing and space biotechnology as possible areas of focus, said a senior official at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

The country is targeting India's private space industry through mutually beneficial cooperation, which may extend beyond conventional space through tie-ups to even microgravity research in the pharmaceutical sector. The country is expected to sign around three to five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Indian companies during the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX) next week, said Nathan Davis, trade and investment commissioner, Austrade, in New Delhi.

Australia is participating as the technology country partner at this year’s BSX and is bringing a 12-member space technology delegation comprising nine private-sector companies and three universities.

This is at a time when firms like Sydney-based Space Machines Company and LatConnect 60 have already forged partnerships with Indian startups. ResearchSat, a space biotechnology and microgravity research company, is also looking for partners in India, he said.

Australia generates $4.6 billion in annual turnover from its space sector and employs more than 17,000 people. It is targeting a turnover of around $12-13 billion in a few years. While stating that the sector will look for Indian talent, he added that Indian companies can access Australia's launch and re-entry capabilities while Australian firms make use of India's growing launch ecosystem.

The two countries are already collaborating on India's ambitious human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. Australia is contributing through telemetry tracking and crew-module recovery capabilities. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has already set up a temporary telemetry tracking facility at the Cocos (Keeling) Islands through local tie-ups.