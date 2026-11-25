Australia and Solomon Islands on Wednesday signed a wide-ranging security and economic treaty that would strengthen Canberra's position in the Pacific and mark a significant shift in the island nation's engagement with China, ABC News reported.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Solomon Islands counterpart Matthew Wale signed the Australia-Solomon Islands Treaty in Canberra, making Australia the country's primary security partner. The agreement commits the two nations to closer cooperation on policing, border security, infrastructure, education and labour mobility.

Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region. Those days are done. Gone,” The Guardian quoted Wale as saying. “We don’t want to be there again, and that comes by being trusted by our neighbours.”

Wale declined to publicly confirm the status of the China agreement, citing confidentiality provisions. He said discussions with Beijing were continuing.

What does the Australia-Solomon Islands treaty provide?

Solomon Islands has recognised Australia as its primary security partner and committed to preventing foreign military or security bases from being established on its territory.

The treaty also requires Solomon Islands to protect sensitive infrastructure from militarisation, foreign interference and unauthorised access. It prioritises security cooperation with members of the Pacific Islands Forum, a regional grouping of Pacific island nations.

Australia will support the expansion and modernisation of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and strengthen the country's border management capabilities.

The agreement also requires the two countries to consult closely on security and critical infrastructure matters, giving Canberra a greater role in decisions with strategic implications for the Solomon Islands.

While the treaty does not expressly ban security cooperation with countries outside the Pacific Islands Forum, including China, its curbs on foreign military bases, sensitive infrastructure and regional security tie-ups sharply limit room for any expanded foreign security presence.

Australia commits A$740 million to Solomon Islands

Beyond security cooperation, the treaty includes an Australian funding package of A$740 million (about $490 million) over 10 years, comprising A$670 million in grants and A$70 million in concessional loans. Funding is expected to begin in January 2027, ABC News reported.

The money will support education, infrastructure, community development, policing and general budget assistance. A key component is support for Wale's free education policy, which aims to expand access to schooling from kindergarten to Year 12.

The package will also fund sustainable infrastructure, including roads and renewable energy projects. It ties development aid to long-term security cooperation, widening the economic side of Australia's Pacific engagement.

Why is the agreement significant for China?

The treaty is a major win for Canberra in its tussle with Beijing for sway over the Pacific. Solomon Islands became a focal point of regional security concerns in 2022 after its then-government, led by Manasseh Sogavare, signed a security agreement with Beijing.

The agreement allowed China to provide policing and security assistance to the Solomon Islands, including the deployment of Chinese police personnel. It raised concerns in Australia, the United States and other Pacific nations that Beijing could eventually seek a greater military presence in the region.

The prospect of a Chinese military foothold in the Solomon Islands had long worried Canberra, given the country's location in the South Pacific, close to Australia and key regional sea lanes. The treaty alters that calculus by formally making Australia Solomon Islands' primary security partner and barring foreign military or security bases on its soil.

Around 14 Chinese police officers deployed under the existing arrangement are expected to leave the Solomon Islands by the middle of 2027, according to reports.

The reported decision not to renew the China security agreement, if implemented, would further reduce Beijing's formal security presence in the country.

Chinese officials have previously maintained that Beijing's cooperation with Pacific island nations is based on mutual respect and equality and is not directed against any third country.