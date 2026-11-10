Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Australia to set up AI safety regulator with powers to penalise companies

Australia to set up AI safety regulator with powers to penalise companies

PM Anthony Albanese said the proposed regulator will oversee AI safety, require companies to report security incidents and allow independent evaluations of their models

sydney, opera house, australia

The issue of AI safety was brought to the fore in September when it was revealed that an OpenAI model had hacked an Australian government website | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By James Mayger
 
Australia will create a new artificial-intelligence safety regulator that will have the power to impose “significant penalties” on companies that do the wrong thing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday in Canberra.  
The government is in the process of writing AI-related legislation, with the new regulator to be included in those bills, Albanese said at a press conference. Firms will need to provide mandatory notifications of any security incidents to the government and allow independent evaluation of their models, he added.
 
The issue of AI safety was brought to the fore in September when it was revealed that an OpenAI model had hacked an Australian government website. While the information accessed wasn’t sensitive personal data, the attack on a government website shone a spotlight on such risks. 
 
 
That followed a series of incidents in which OpenAI models broke into online resources of outside companies, most notably with the case of Hugging Face, a website hosting AI datasets. 
 
Australia established a review in response to the hacking. It recommended changes including reforming criminal laws so that the government can criminally punish “egregious regulatory non-compliance” and create a “failure to prevent” offence where a company creates a model and doesn’t take reasonable steps to stop it from doing harm.
 
The government will accept all of the review’s recommendations, Albanese said. 

More From This Section

President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC

Trump signals end of Iran war, says further airstrikes won't be necessary

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil signs deal with Venezuela in step toward re-entering the country

boeing

Boeing to cut 5% of commercial aircraft workforce amid production delay

US Senate, US Capitol

US Senate advances bill to fast-track data centre, energy project permits

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump says war with Iran 'effectively over' after meeting Qatar PM

Topics : Artificial intelligence Australia Anthony Albanese

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 9:42 AM IST