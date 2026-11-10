Australia to set up AI safety regulator with powers to penalise companies

By James Mayger

Australia will create a new artificial-intelligence safety regulator that will have the power to impose “significant penalties” on companies that do the wrong thing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday in Canberra.

The government is in the process of writing AI-related legislation, with the new regulator to be included in those bills, Albanese said at a press conference. Firms will need to provide mandatory notifications of any security incidents to the government and allow independent evaluation of their models, he added.

The issue of AI safety was brought to the fore in September when it was revealed that an OpenAI model had hacked an Australian government website. While the information accessed wasn’t sensitive personal data, the attack on a government website shone a spotlight on such risks.

That followed a series of incidents in which OpenAI models broke into online resources of outside companies, most notably with the case of Hugging Face, a website hosting AI datasets.

Australia established a review in response to the hacking. It recommended changes including reforming criminal laws so that the government can criminally punish “egregious regulatory non-compliance” and create a “failure to prevent” offence where a company creates a model and doesn’t take reasonable steps to stop it from doing harm.

The government will accept all of the review’s recommendations, Albanese said.