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Home / World News / Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad as thousands bid farewell

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad as thousands bid farewell

The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the funeral rites

funeral, Khamenei

Mourners gather on the day of the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, in Mashhad | Image: Reuters

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 8:19 AM IST

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Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel strike, has been laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad as thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final farewells, Press TV reported.

The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the funeral rites. The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the ritual prayers over the body.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei's body had to be transported by air to the holy shrine due to the massive crowds packed between the Danesh intersection and the Imam Reza Shrine. State media aired visuals showing vast crowds of mourners lining the funeral route in Mashhad and surrounding the convoy carrying the former Supreme Leader's body to bid their final farewells.

 

The state broadcaster also showed the crowd displaying anti-Trump banners during the procession, highlighting Tehran's stance of holding the US President accountable for the leader's death. Meanwhile, CNN reported that the country's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was unlikely to attend the public ceremonies.

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 earlier this year, triggering a widespread conflict across the West Asia region. Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

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Last month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

However, US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement with Iran has effectively concluded for him, declaring that he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran. Speaking to journalists at the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump categorically stated that the peace process was over.

"To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate -- they're good people, but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ayatollah Ali Khamenei US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:19 AM IST

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