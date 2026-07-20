Monday, July 20, 2026 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bahrain sounds alerts over fears of Iranian retaliation after US strikes

Bahrain sounds alerts over fears of Iranian retaliation after US strikes

The Gulf kingdom, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, warned residents of an Iranian retaliatory attack after American airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic

Bahrain, Iran war, Iran

The small island kingdom in the Persian Gulf, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, has been repeatedly attacked by Iran as an interim deal to end the war has collapsed | Image: Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens Monday morning, warning of an Iranian retaliatory attack after US airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic.

The small island kingdom in the Persian Gulf, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, has been repeatedly attacked by Iran as an interim deal to end the war has collapsed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Andy Burnham

India-UK ties expected to stay the course with Andy Burnham as new PM

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Ship ablaze in Strait of Hormuz near coast of Oman, says British military

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Gulf crude exports jump in July but shipments slowing on latest hostilities

Andy Burnham

Burnham set to scrap digital ID to focus on cost of living policies

Samsung

Samsung cuts US jobs, offers relocations ahead of headquarters move

Topics : Bahrain US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayUrban Flooding in IndiaJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill