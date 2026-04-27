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Home / World News / Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship for praising Iran's 'criminal acts'

Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship for praising Iran's 'criminal acts'

Bahrain's interior ministry said the move also applied to the families of individuals accused

Bahrain, Bahrain flag

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship for praising Iran’s ‘hostile and criminal acts’
 
Bahrain revoked citizenship rights of 69 people for praising Iran’s “hostile and criminal acts”.
 
Bahrain's interior ministry said the move also applied to the families of individuals accused.
 
The ministry said it revoked citizenship rights “of those who expressed sympathy and praise for Iran's hostile and criminal acts”.
 
Bahrain is among several countries in the region that tightly controlled information about Iranian strikes during the war, arresting residents and foreigners who filmed them.

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The Sunni-ruled monarchy, like Iran, has a majority Shiite population and saw pro-Iran demonstrations early in the conflict. Authorities arrested protesters and those who filmed demonstrations en masse, charging dozens with misusing social media, inciting hatred or treason, an offence that can carry the death penalty.
 
 
The country is also one of several in the Gulf with laws allowing courts to strip citizenship from people convicted of certain crimes, potentially rendering them stateless.
 
Such measures in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have drawn criticism from rights groups, which say the laws are tools of repression, used to squash and punish dissent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bahrain Citizenship

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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