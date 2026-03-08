Balendra Shah's RSP makes history with landmark victory in Nepal election

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's RSP is all set to form the next government in Nepal after securing a sweeping victory in the crucial general election on Saturday, decimating the established parties in the politically-fragile country.

Popularly known as "Balen", the 35-year-old prime-ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) defeated four-time former prime minister K P Sharma Oli, the chair of Nepal's legacy party -- the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) -- by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes in the Jhapa-5 constituency.

Balen, 35, secured 68,348 votes against 74-year-old Oli's 18,734, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Balen is expected to be the next prime minister of Nepal, reflecting a public mood of rejection of established parties. Balen will be the first Madhesi prime minister of the Himalayan country as also the youngest to occupy the top post in Nepal's parliamentary history.

The RSP, which was formed in 2022 by Ravi Lamichhane, has won 91 of the 117 seats for which the results were declared by 5:30 am, according to the EC.

The RSP's seats include a clean sweep of all 10 constituencies in Kathmandu district, even as it was leading in 34 seats across the country, the EC data showed.

Legacy parties failed to convince voters for whom the major issues included fighting corruption and an end to nepotism, apart from a generational change in Nepal's political leadership.

The Nepali Congress (NC) won 13 seats and was leading in three, the CPN-UML won just seven seats and was leading in three, the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) won four seats and was leading in three, the Shrama Shakti Party (SSP) was leading in three seats and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) won one seat, the EC data showed. Among the winners is one Independent candidate.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the March 5 election to the House of Representatives. The counting of votes started late on Thursday night and as of Saturday night, counting was in progress in the remaining of the total 165 constituencies, the EC said.

The election was being closely watched by India, which is hoping for a stable government in the politically-fragile Himalayan country to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people and government of Nepal for the successful conduct of the election.

"It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey," Modi said in a post on X.

He also said as a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and its new government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity.

Oli, who too was projected as the prime-ministerial face of the CPN-UML, wished Balen a full five-year tenure for his government in a country that has seen 14 governments in the last 18 years.

"Balen babu, congratulations for the victory. I wish your five year tenure be trouble free, successful and hearty congratulations," Oli wrote in a social media post and attached a 2022 photo showing him gifting a tabla to Balen after the rapper-turned politician won the mayoral polls in Kathmandu as an Independent candidate.

The RSP, which projected Balen as its prime-ministerial candidate and had organised its first election campaign in Janakpur in Madhesh, is heading towards a clean sweep of the province.

"Balen", as he is popularly known, projected himself as the "son of Madhesh" during the campaign, with the party launching the campaign with the "Ab ki bar Balendra sarkar" (This time there will be Balendra's government) tagline.

Of the total 32 seats in eight districts of Madhesh province, the RSP has won eight and was leading in 22, the EC said.

The party made a clean sweep in the Kathmandu valley, winning all 10 seats of Kathmandu district, two in Bhaktapur and three in Lalitpur district.

The party's clean sweep of all 15 seats in the valley could possibly be attributed to a massive road show led by Balen in all the constituencies on the last day of the election campaign.

RSP chairman Lamichhane won with a huge margin from the Chitwan-2 constituency, marking his third consecutive victory, with 54,402 votes against his nearest rival, NC's Mina Kumari Kharel, who received 14,564 votes.

According to the EC, former prime minister and NCP leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda won from Rukum Purba district by securing 10,240 votes against his rival, Lilamani Gautam of the CPN-(UML), who got 3,462 votes.

RPP's Gyanendra Shahi won from the Jumla constituency of Karnali province by defeating his closest rival, Naresh Bhandari of the NCP, and became the only candidate of the pro-monarchist RPP to have secured a seat in the House of Representatives.

The election also saw 10 women candidates win, nine of them from the RSP and one from the NC.

Meanwhile, the RSP was also leading in the proportional-voting system, with the party bagging 10,28,797 votes, followed by the Nepali Congress with 3,42,934. The CPN-UML has received 3,73,475, the Nepali Communist Party 1,19,902, the RPP 73,593, the SSP 43,099, the Rastriya Parivartan Party 23,644 and the Janata Samajwadi Party 13,692 votes.

Out of a total of 275 members of Parliament, 165 are being elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 through a proportionate method.

Around 3,400 candidates were vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The Gen Z, through their two-day intensified protests on September 8 and 9 last year, ousted Prime Minister Oli of the CPN-UML, who was heading a coalition government with the backing of the Nepali Congress that enjoyed nearly two-thirds majority support.

Though Balen was a popular choice to lead the interim government after Oli's ouster, he declined to lead the interim administration, saying he would prefer to contest the parliamentary election for a full term.

In January, he joined the RSP and was soon declared the party's prime-ministerial candidate.

The major issues raised by the Gen Z before and during the election campaign were anti-corruption, good governance, an end to nepotism, a generational change in the political leadership etc.

Sunil Babu Pant, former MP and a political analyst, said, "The victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party in the March 5 election and the expectation that Balen Shah could emerge as Nepal's next prime minister reflect the people's deep-rooted frustration with the old political order and their hope for a new direction." "As Balen assumes the country's leadership, his first responsibility must be to demonstrate that corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

Balen will also face a complex geopolitical challenge, Pant said, adding, "He must prove that he is not a puppet of any external power, western or otherwise. Nepal's leadership must carefully balance relations with all global actors and pursue an independent foreign policy that prioritises the national interest.