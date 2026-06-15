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Home / World News / Bangladesh central bank dissolves Islami Bank board, takes direct control

Bangladesh central bank dissolves Islami Bank board, takes direct control

The action was taken in 'the interest of the bank, depositors, and the general public', the central bank said in a statement without providing specific reasons for the board's removal

Bangladesh

Islami Bank’s crisis deepened after the appointment of a new chairman in late May sparked protests | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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By Arun Devnath
 
Bangladesh’s central bank said it dissolved the board of directors of Islami Bank, invoking emergency regulatory powers to take direct control of the nation’s largest Islamic lender by assets. 
 
The action was taken in “the interest of the bank, depositors, and the general public” under the Bank Company Act 1991, the central bank said in a statement Sunday, without providing specific reasons for the board’s removal.
 
Mohammad Zahir Hossain, an executive director at Bangladesh Bank, was appointed to exercise all board powers.  
 
The lender posted a consolidated net loss of 2.88 billion taka ($23.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with a consolidated net profit of 297.71 million taka a year earlier.
 
 
Islami Bank’s crisis deepened after the appointment of a new chairman in late May sparked protests, central bank spokesman Arief Hossain Khan said.
 

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Topics : Bangladesh Bangladesh Central Bank Banking sector

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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