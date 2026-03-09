Monday, March 09, 2026 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bangladesh closes universities to save electricity, fuel amid energy crisis

Bangladesh closes universities to save electricity, fuel amid energy crisis

Authorities said the decision applies to all public and private universities across the country

Tarique Rahman, Chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)

Officials said university campuses consume large amounts of electricity and the early closure would help ease pressure on the country's strained power system

Reuters Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh will close all universities from Monday, bringing forward the Eid al-Fitr holidays as part of emergency measures to conserve electricity and fuel amid a worsening energy crisis linked to the conflict in the Middle East.
 
Authorities said the decision applies to all public and private universities across the country, a move that officials said will not only reduce electricity consumption but also ease traffic congestion, which leads to fuel wastage.
 
Officials said university campuses consume large amounts of electricity for residential halls, classrooms, laboratories and air conditioning, and the early closure would help ease pressure on the country's strained power system. 
 
 
Government and private schools in Bangladesh are already closed for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, meaning most educational institutions across the country will now remain shut during the period.
 
The move comes as Bangladesh faces mounting uncertainty over fuel and gas supplies following disruptions to global energy markets caused by the ongoing conflict in the West Asia.

Also Read

Fertiliser stocks, UPL, Bayer cropscience, deepak fertiliser west asia conflict

UPL, Deepak Fertilisers, SRF, UPL slip up to 6% amid West Asia jitters

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Sensex stocks: HDFC Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, IndiGo, Trent hit 52-week lows

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

₹13 trn wiped out from D-St as Sensex, Nifty fall 3% amid West Asia crisis

oil pipeline

Saudi, UAE pipelines may cushion oil shock, decide outcome of Iran war

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices, gold silver etfs

Gold, silver ETFs trade with mild gains amid geopolitical uncertainty

 
The country, which relies on imports for 95 per cent of its energy needs, imposed daily limits on Friday on fuel sales after panic buying and stockpiling.
 
As part of broader austerity measures, the government has also asked all foreign-curriculum schools and private coaching centres to suspend operations during this period to limit electricity use.
 
Severe gas shortages have already forced Bangladesh to halt operations at four of its five state-run fertiliser factories, redirecting available gas to power plants to avoid widespread outages.
 
The country has also bought LNG from the spot market at sharply higher prices while seeking additional cargoes to bridge supply gaps.
 
We are doing everything we can to reduce consumption and ensure stability in power, fuel and import supplies, a senior energy ministry official said.  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

Why China cut its GDP growth target to 4.5-5% as risks mount in 2026

Japan flag, Japan

Japan set to deploy first batch of home-developed long-range missile

Dubai, UAE, Iran war

Asia's ultra-rich having second thoughts on Dubai as Iran war rages

Nuclear power, Building reactors

China raises nuclear capacity target despite missing earlier goals

Bahrain, Iran war, Iran

4 children critically injured in Iranian drone attack on Bahrain's Sitra

Topics : Bangladesh Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Eid-ul-Fitr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance