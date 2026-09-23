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Home / World News / Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Siam set to be new envoy to India

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Siam set to be new envoy to India

Siam's appointment comes as Dhaka and New Delhi discuss dates for PM Tarique Rahman's India visit

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Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam. (Pic Credit- Wikipedia)

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1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:28 AM IST

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Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam is set to be Dhaka’s new envoy to New Delhi. Siam will head the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi at atime when India and Bangladesh are discussing dates for the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to New Delhi, which could take place in November. Siam earlier served as Dhaka’s envoy to Washington DC. The incumbent Bangladesh High Commissioner, Riaz Hamidullah, will move to Geneva as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN Office at the end of this month. Hamidullah, appointed as envoy to India in February last year, oversaw a difficult phase in bilateral relations between the two neighbours following former PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. India invited the Bangladesh PM to attend the Brics Summit that New Delhi hosted on September 12-13. 
 

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:28 AM IST