Barclays opens new office in Saudi against backdrop of Houthi attacks

By Laura Gardner Cuesta

Barclays Plc is opening a new office in Saudi Arabia more than a decade after retreating from the market, even as Houthi militant attacks pile pressure on the kingdom’s economy and ambitions.

The British bank on Monday said it would set up an office in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, a day after the area was targeted by the Iran-backed group. An assault on the offices of state oil giant Saudi Aramco left minor damage from falling debris but caused no injuries or deaths.

Barclays has appointed Majed Al Hassoun as chief executive officer and head of investment banking for Barclays Capital Saudi, it said in a statement.

The office opening comes after Barclays obtained a license to conduct investment banking and global market activities in the kingdom, according to the statement. Barclays received the regional headquarters license in 2025, a crucial step as the kingdom pressures international firms to establish their Middle East headquarters in Riyadh or risk losing business with state entities.

Still, the expansion is set against the backdrop of regular attacks by Houthi militants from neighboring Yemen, an offshoot of the wider US and Israeli-led war on Iran, which threaten to disrupt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s multi-trillion dollar economic transformation agenda.

Strikes on the capital’s airport killed more than a dozen people last month and disrupted flights, testing a business model built on executives flying into the kingdom from hubs such as London and Dubai. Riyadh’s business district has been under remote work orders for about a month.

The Houthi threat has also disrupted marquee events. The kingdom postponed its flagship Future Investment Initiative conference until 2027 because of the attacks. Barclays Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan had been among the scheduled high-profile speakers, alongside the bosses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

The conflict is taking a growing economic toll. Saudi Arabia’s fiscal deficit more than doubled to 84 billion riyals ($22.4 billion) in the third quarter as the broader regional war disrupted crude oil exports, its biggest source of earnings, and drove up spending. The economy contracted 3.8% over the period.

Despite those pressures, dealmaking has continued. The kingdom’s wealth fund deployed about $14 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to Global SWF, trailing only Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. among regional peers. More recently, the $905 billion Public Investment Fund was among global investors backing a Dubai firm’s $529 million initial public offering.

Saudi Arabia’s IPO market, which was struggling even before the regional conflict began, faces mounting challenges. The market regulator is pressing ahead with an overhaul of listing rules despite warnings from banks and industry bodies that the changes risk making it harder for firms to go public.

For Barclays, the Saudi push is part of a broader expansion across the region. The bank is a “big believer” in the opportunity in the Middle East, its Asia-Pacific CEO Jaideep Khanna told Bloomberg in October. Beyond Saudi Arabia, it’s looking to build out in Turkey as well, he said.

The British bank has also bolstered its Gulf private bank with hires including Pritash Mathur, Belal Mohammed and Murtaza Gilani, according to a spokesperson. It also relocated equity capital markets banker Nikita Turkin to Dubai from London to take on an expanded Middle East role.