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Home / World News / Battle to build $116 billion global defence bank faces major hurdles

Battle to build $116 billion global defence bank faces major hurdles

Canada-backed DSRB aims to raise $116 billion to finance defence projects, but limited commitments from major economies threaten its funding and credit-rating ambitions

Candian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya museum in Mumbai, on Saturday | Photo: PTI

Candian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya museum in Mumbai, on Saturday | Photo: PTI

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney has thrown his weight behind a new global defence bank intended to help allies rearm, but other major economies have yet to commit just weeks before prospective members are due to sign up. 
The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) has been seeking to raise around €100 billion ($116 billion) and use the money to lend at low cost to governments and contractors for defence projects. It will also offer guarantees for lenders financing sma-ller firms seen as riskier borrowers. 
Alongside Canada, where the DSRB will be based, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine have pledged their support. 
 
Two officials from countries involved in the project said the DSRB had secured about €5 billion in commitments by August. It is aiming for around €20 billion in paid-in capital and a further €80 billion it can tap when needed, one of them said. 
But Germany, Britain and other G7 countries have so far declined to join, raising questions over whether the DSRB can achieve the triple-A credit rating it wants to help secure the lowest funding costs. 

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“To make a good impression on the ratings agencies, they would need to have several other substantial governments participating,” said William Perraudin, managing director at Risk Control, an analytics firm specialising in multilateral institutions.
Reuters spoke to eight people with knowledge of the discussions to join the bank. Some said that whether the DSRB can offer cheaper financing than highly rated national governments was a stumbling block for some potential members. 
Canada says it is talking with many countries ahead of a charter signing that its lead negotiator for the DSRB, Isabelle Hudon, said on the sidelines of July's Farnborough Airshow was planned for the autumn. 
“We are proceeding at pace, developing Articles of Agreement and working with allies and partners alike to form a group of founding nations,” said John Fragos, press secretary for Canada’s finance minister. 
Speaking at Farnborough on a panel dedicated to defence investme-nt, DSRB founder Rob Murray said the lender would help countries rearm to counter security threats. “We need 10 of them, frankly,” the former British Army officer and Nato innovation chief said. European countries are increasing defence spending after the Trump administration demanded they take on more of Nato’s burden. 
The DSRB will “ensure that Canada and our Allies have the capacity to meet the challenges of a more dangerous and divided world together”, Carney said in July. 
Five of the people with knowledge of the talks about DSRB membership cited potential overlap with other fin-ancing efforts, including the EU’s SA-FE programme and Britain’s propos- ed Multilateral Defence Mechanism. 
One official also cited concerns about the upfront capital required from governments, as well as uncertainty over how projects would be selected. Larger countries have been asked to put forward around €1 billion, two people with knowledge of the plans said. 
In emailed comments to Reuters, Murray said this could be paid over three years and would in time return profits through dividends, while the DSRB would provide a more permanent institution for financing defence than SAFE and could work with any procurement method.

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First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 11:17 PM IST