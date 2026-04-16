Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / BBC announces up to 2,000 job cuts to reduce costs by about 10% over 2 yrs

BBC announces up to 2,000 job cuts to reduce costs by about 10% over 2 yrs

The cuts come as former Google executive Matt Brittin is scheduled to take over as director-general next month

BBC

BBC said earlier this year that it faced "substantial financial pressures" and wanted to cut about a tenth of its budget by 2029 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BBC said Wednesday that it plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs to save 10% of its annual budget - 500 million pounds ($677 million) - over the next two years.

The layoffs announced during a call with staff are the biggest in more than a decade at the UK national broadcaster.

"I know this creates real uncertainty, but we wanted to be open about the challenge," interim Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies said in a staff email.

Davies said that the reductions were driven by inflation, pressures to license fee and commercial income and a turbulent global economy.

The BBC said earlier this year that it faced "substantial financial pressures" and wanted to cut about a tenth of its budget by 2029. The bulk of the cuts are to be made in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, 2027.

 

Also Read

Job loss, Lay offs

Snap to cut 1,000 jobs after activist push, bets on AI efficiency

Josh D'Amaro

Disney to cut 1,000 jobs in first layoffs under new CEO Josh D'Amaro

court case, settlement, judge order

US judge finds Pentagon violating order to restore access to reporters

American journalist Shelly Kittleson

Kidnapped US journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Baghdad, says official

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens to jail journalists who reported on pilot rescue from Iran

The cuts come as former Google executive Matt Brittin is scheduled to take over as director-general next month.

He will fill the vacancy left after Tim Davie, and head of news Deborah Turness resigned over a misleading edit in a documentary about US President Donald Trump's speech on Jan 6, 2021, before his followers stormed the US Capitol.

Trump is suing the BBC for $10 billion for defamation.

The BBC is both a beloved and oft-criticised cultural institution funded by an annual license fee, which recently rose to 180 pounds ($244), paid by all UK households who watch live television or any BBC content.

Opponents of the fee, including rival commercial broadcasters, have grown louder in an era of digital streaming, when many people no longer have television sets or follow traditional television schedules.

The centre-left Labour government has vowed to ensure that the BBC has "sustainable and fair" funding, but hasn't ruled out replacing the license fee with another funding model.

The BBC was founded in 1922 as a radio service to "inform, educate and entertain".

It now operates 15 UK national and regional television channels, several international channels, 10 national radio stations, dozens of local radio stations, the globe-spanning World Service radio and extensive digital output, including the iPlayer streaming service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Will impose secondary sanctions if Iranian funds flow through China: US

US, Iran, talks

Iran threatens to disrupt Gulf trade in response to US blockade of Hormuz

us iran, us flag, iran flag

US rules out renewing exemptions from sanctions on Russian, Iranian oil

Refiners find it difficult and logistically complex to get adequate fuel, especially LNG & LPG, from sources other than West Asia even if they pay high premiums

Russian LNG under US sanctions heads for the first time to India

Mark Mobius, Mobius

Emerging markets investing pioneer Mark Mobius dies at 89 in Singapore

Topics : BBC job cuts job cut layoff broadcasters Journalists Global media firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayRCB vs LSG LIVE ScoreIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate todayWipro Q4 Results PreviewStock Market Rally todayCBSE 10th Result 2026 Q4 Results Today