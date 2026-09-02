Berkshire CEO Greg Abel sees opportunity for energy business from AI

Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Greg Abel ​said on Wednesday he sees significant opportunities for the conglomerate's energy business from the buildout of AI data centers, after Berkshire made Google parent Alphabet its third-largest ‌common stock holding.

Speaking on CNBC, ​Abel said ​he viewed Google as a "significant player" in ​AI, a factor that prompted him and Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett to authorize an additional $10 billion investment three months ago.

"We are all ​seeing and feeling the impact" of AI, ‌Abel said.

Buffett initiated Berkshire's investment in Alphabet ​last year, though Abel took credit for making the new investment at a 6.5% discount to Alphabet's stock ‌price.

Abel said ​Berkshire's energy business could ‌also benefit from AI growth, given the ‌amount of electricity needed to run data centers. ​He estimated that in Iowa, where Berkshire Hathaway Energy is based, about 8% ​of its load came from data centers last year.

"I've sort of always ‌had the strong view that energy would be the ‌constraint," Abel said. "We do still see it as a significant opportunity for Berkshire and Berkshire Hathaway Energy."