Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Berkshire picks Charlie Shamieh to succeed Ajit Jain as insurance chief

Berkshire picks Charlie Shamieh to succeed Ajit Jain as insurance chief

Berkshire owns Gen Re, where Shamieh has served as chairman since 2018

berkshire hathaway

Jain has led the division for decades and is widely credited with shaping its global reinsurance strategy | Image: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Berkshire Hathaway has selected Charlie Shamieh as the successor to longtime insurance leader Ajit Jain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Shamieh, currently chairman of Gen Re, is expected to take over Berkshire’s vast insurance operations once the 74-year-old Jain retires, the report said.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Berkshire Hathaway did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.
 
Jain has led the division for decades and is widely credited with shaping its global reinsurance strategy.
 
Berkshire owns Gen Re, where Shamieh has served as chairman since 2018. Before that, he held leadership roles at AIG.
 

Also Read

Berkshire Hathaway, Greg Abel

Berkshire after Buffett: CEO Greg Abel signals patience on record cash pile

Berkshire Hathaway, Greg Abel

Berkshire shareholders gather for Greg Abel's first annual meeting

Tessolve

Tessolve appoints HCL Tech's Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President, COO

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's longtime COO

OpenAI rejigs leadership as COO shifts out of role, AGI CEO taking leave

Berkshire Hathaway, Greg Abel

New Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel publishes first letter to shareholders

 
The report comes months after billionaire Warren Buffett, 95, stepped down as chief executive of the conglomerate, which spans insurance, railroads, energy, industrial and retail businesses.
 
Jain’s eventual retirement has been closely watched, particularly following Buffett’s departure. Buffett has previously described Jain as a “unique” talent and credited him with generating tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value since joining the Omaha-based company in 1986.
 
Born in India, Jain played a key role in expanding Berkshire’s reinsurance business, with expertise in pricing high-risk policies such as those covering natural catastrophes.
 
While Berkshire recently reported improved first-quarter performance in its insurance businesses, new chief executive Greg Abel cautioned investors about competitive headwinds in the sector.

More From This Section

Pulitzer Prize (Photo: Pulitzer website)

Washington Post wins Pulitzer prize for public service; NYT bags three

ICE agents detain a man

Trump's immigration crackdown hurts some American workers, study finds

Meta

Meta picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for El Paso data centre financing

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk agrees to pay $1.5 million to settle SEC case over Twitter stake

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia declares Victory Day truce; Ukraine to cease fire two days earlier

Topics : Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway senior-level executives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Trading IdeasVedanta Stocks Mutual Funds RebalancingQ4 Results TodayVedanta Demerger Investors OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayRussia Ukraine Victory Day TruceIPL 2026 Points Table