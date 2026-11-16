Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" as it seeks a new chief executive ‌after Jensen Huang abruptly ​stepped down last ​week.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after ​revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis.

"This makes me think that ​as the board conducts a search ‌for a new leader that they need to ​go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they ‌need a dramatic shakeup," ​Bessent told Fox ‌News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show.

Bessent also said Nvidia's ‌board and outside counsel needed to answer, ​within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance ​with export restrictions.

Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO ‌Rene Haas in its search for a ‌potential replacement for Huang, the Financial Times said on Friday.