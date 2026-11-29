Business owners in the occupied Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem are hopeful some tourism will return for Christmas after several years of decline due to war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers hung bright golden ornaments on the 16-metre (52-foot) Christmas tree in Manger Square, where, in past years, lines of pilgrims would squeeze through the narrow sandstone entrance to Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, believed by Christians to stand on the site where Jesus was born.

Located just south of Jerusalem, Bethlehem is heavily reliant for income and jobs on visitors from all over the world who come to see the church.

The city's iconic market will not be packed with tourists as it was before the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which led to the Israeli assault on Gaza, but shop owners hope this year will be livelier than past holiday seasons.

"This year I hope it will be better than the past years," Elia Al-Arja, deputy chair of the Arab Hotel Association and a hotel owner, told Reuters.

Al-Arja said signs showed tourism was increasing: In 2025, hotel occupancy was just 8 per cent, but now it is between 15 per cent and 20 per cent.

"Especially if we have good Christmas celebrations like last year, we will reach the point to go back to normality in our business and visitors will come from abroad and flights will be back on track to the Holy Land," said Al-Arja.

Tourism not yet back to pre-war levels

In 2024, Bethlehem's Manger Square in front of the Church of the Nativity remained largely deserted and souvenir shops were shuttered. The lighting of the traditional light-festooned Christmas tree was cancelled as war raged in Gaza, which is about 60 km (37 miles) from Bethlehem.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in 2025 resulted in a slow pick-up in tourism, which was then interrupted by the US-Israeli war with Iran in February, which grounded flights and led to cancelled reservations.

Officials say tourism is still not back to its pre-war levels. Around 2.3 million tourists visited the Palestinian territories in 2023 before October 7, and then visitor numbers dropped, the Palestinian tourism ministry said.

Tourist numbers picked up slightly in 2025 but are still expected to be limited this Christmas in comparison with pre-war years, the ministry said.

"We have seen tourists walking the streets of Bethlehem from over 53 countries, and we have great bookings for the months to come, and we're very hopeful that things will go back to normal pretty soon," former Bethlehem mayor Maher Canawati said.

The decline in tourism and constant threat of violence have caused some Christians to leave the city. Christian communities have been in decline across West Asia for generations, and the West Bank is no exception.

Since the 1967 war between Israel and neighbouring Arab countries, Israel has occupied the West Bank, which Palestinians see as the core of a future independent state.

Israel has built Jewish settlements, deemed illegal by most countries, across the territory. Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land. Several of its ministers live in settlements and favour their expansion.

Violence has surged across the hilly land since the start of the Israeli war with Hamas in Gaza in 2023.

Hundreds of Palestinians — including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders — have died in clashes with Israeli security forces, while dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks, Israeli authorities say.