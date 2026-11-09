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Home / World News / Biden limits his memoir promotion as he continues prostate cancer treatment

Biden limits his memoir promotion as he continues prostate cancer treatment

Biden's office, in May 2025, disclosed the diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones

Former President Joe Biden

Biden has kept a low profile since leaving office in January 2025 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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By Se Young Lee
 
Former President Joe Biden signaled that he will limit public appearances to promote his memoir coming out this month, citing health issues as he continues treatment for prostate cancer.
 
“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” the 83-year-old Democrat said in a social media post about the book, titled Promise Me, America, that will cover the years of his presidency. “What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped.”
 
Biden’s office, in May 2025, disclosed the diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He has gone through radiation treatments since then. Biden said on Sunday that doctors “continue to be encouraged” by how he has been responding to treatment.
 
 
“I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he said.
 
Biden has kept a low profile since leaving office in January 2025. His post-presidential life has been dogged by revelations in a 2025 book about his declining mental faculties during his presidency and aides’ efforts to gloss them over. 
 
Some Democrats also blamed him for Donald Trump’s reelection in 2024, arguing that Biden stepped aside too late for then-Vice President Kamala Harris to mount a winning campaign. 

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:12 AM IST