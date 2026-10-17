Bob Mackie's legacy: Can fashion replace the Sultan of Sequins?

In May 1962, Marilyn Monroe stood before a crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City and sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F Kennedy in a rhinestone-covered gown she was reportedly sewn into. The dress was credited to the Hollywood costumer Jean Louis. The young sketch artist who drew the original design, Bob Mackie, was not credited. It sold at auction in 2016 for $4.8 million (about ₹46 crore at current rates).

Mackie went on to become the "Sultan of Sequins." He died on September 14, 2026, in Palm Springs, California, at the age of 87. His longtime publicist, Jenelle Hamilton, said he died of pneumonia that morning. But his passing has revived a question that has trailed the industry for years: Who does the work Mackie did, and does anyone?

Mackie worked across formats that fashion usually keeps apart. For 'The Carol Burnett Show', he made an average of 60 costumes a week over 11 seasons. He earned three Oscar nominations and won a Tony in 2019 for 'The Cher Show'. With co-designer Pete Menefee, he created more than 1,000 costumes for the Las Vegas revue 'Jubilee!' He also designed 47 dolls for Mattel's Barbie. He helped popularise the so-called 'nude illusion' gown, first for Mitzi Gaynor. Cher chose the sheer, feathered version she wore to the 1974 Met Gala. He did not work alone. He shared his first Emmy and two of his Oscar nominations with his partner Ray Aghayan, and he worked with teams of specialists.

Those closest to him say the gap is real. The stylist Law Roach told E! on the Emmys red carpet: "I would love to see Bob as a theme for the Met." He said no one else has a body of work that size. Carol Burnett said some designers do fashion and others do costumes, but Mackie did both, and that "there was no one like him". Anne Chertoff, a producer of the 2024 documentary 'Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion', said no one she interviewed named a true successor. Roach is a friend of Mackie's and has sent Zendaya down red carpets in vintage Mackie. Joe McFate, Mackie's design director, was also a producer of the documentary.

Part of the demand for Mackie is now met by his archive. Taylor Swift borrowed a costume he designed more than 40 years ago from a Las Vegas casino for her 'Life of a Showgirl' photos. Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, and Miley Cyrus have worn archival Mackie. Dita Von Teese's Las Vegas residency features Mackie showgirl designs. A Julien's Auctions specialist said younger stars embracing his work have pushed values up. Nonetheless, an archive is a finite supply, and it does not add new work.

The picture is more complicated than a simple void, because the fashion establishment never fully embraced him. Critics enjoyed the camp of his clothes, but he was often derided as not being an authentic fashion designer, though his garments were meticulously made. McFate said some in the industry called him 'Barnum Bob' and that he struggled to gain a footing on Seventh Avenue. Mackie himself said he had "never been the darling of the fashion world". Part of the gap reflects a role the industry never fully valued while he held it.

Others cover parts of what he did, but no one covers all of it. The design duo The Blonds have made tour costumes for Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Madonna and Miley Cyrus, and have collaborated with Mattel on a Barbie. But they are two people. The Beirut-based couturiers Zuhair Murad and Georges Hobeika are in demand on Hollywood's awards-season red carpets, though their work is red-carpet couture rather than costume for screen and stage. Priyanka Chopra wore Murad at her 2016 Oscars debut.

The market has begun to put a price on what is left. At a December 2024 Julien's Auctions sale, a Cher costume from a 1977 performance sold for $101,600 against a $4,000 to $6,000 estimate (about ₹98 lakh). Another Cher ensemble sold for $95,250, nearly 32 times its estimate, and Diahann Carroll's 1976 gown sold for $32,500, 32.5 times its estimate. The multiples reflect low starting estimates, and prices for celebrity-worn pieces reflect the wearer as well as the designer.

Mackie's commercial work was licensing and retail partnerships, not a stand-alone global house, given that owning a fashion house is no guarantee of windfall profits. He began designing ready-to-wear in the early 1980s and launched a QVC line about a decade later. Published net-worth estimates for him are unaudited, and Celebrity Net Worth now lists $5 million.

Chertoff said Mackie was uninterested in institutional validation and that what set him apart was "patience."