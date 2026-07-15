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Home / World News / Bollore joins race to acquire Lionsgate Studios amid media consolidation

Bollore joins race to acquire Lionsgate Studios amid media consolidation

Lionsgate Studios is exploring a potential sale, with France's Bollore Group and Banijay among companies weighing takeover bids amid media consolidation

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

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Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

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Lionsgate Studios, the entertainment company behind the Hunger Games and John Wick franchises, is exploring a sale and has attracted takeover interest from France’s Bollore Group, as consolidation accelerates across the media industry, three people familiar with the matter said. 
The company, which has a market value of about $3.8 billion, has been working with an investment bank to evaluate inbound approaches, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential. Sources warn a deal is not certain, and Lionsgate could still remain independent. 
Banijay Group, the television production company behind hits such as Big Brother and Survivor that earlier this year completed its merger with All3Media, is among other suitors that have considered a bid for Lionsgate Studios, two of the people said. A bid from Banijay may take time as the company remains focused on integrating All3Media, another source added. 
 
Bollore wants to bolster the production capabilities of Canal+, the pay-TV company in which it holds a controlling interest. 
Lionsgate and Banijay declined to comment. Bollore did not respond to a request for comment made outside of business hours.
Shares in Lionsgate jumped as much as 9 per cent in after-hours trading following the report by Reuters on possible takeover interest.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

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