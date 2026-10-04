Pro-UkraineKulbergs set to return in Latvia

Liberal Party candidate Flavio Bolsonaro votes in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a narrowly split election after a campaign dominated by corruptionscandals, economic anxiety and accusations of United States (US) meddling.Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 80, is seeking a fourth term, while Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, hopes to return his father’s right-wing movement to power.A victory for the senator would extend a wave of wins across Latin America by rightwing candidates aligned with US President Donald Trump, while Lula’s reelection could create a headache forWashington, which has clashed with his government overtrade and security. If no candidate wins more than 50 per cent of votes, the top two will face off on October 25.Pro-Ukraine Kulbergs set to return in Latvia Latvian lawmakers on Sunday planned to begin negotiations to form a new government following a parliamentary election in which pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs’s four-party coalition emerged with 35 per cent of the vote.