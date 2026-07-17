British military reports attack on tanker in Strait of Hormuz near Oman
A tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a projectile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre said, adding that the crew was safe and the vessel continued its voyage
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A tanker came under attack travelling through the Strait of Hormuz taking the route closest to Oman, the British military said Friday.
The report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre described the strike as happening early Friday and involving a projectile hitting the vessel.
The UKMTO said the ship sustained minor damage to its port side.
"All crew are safe and accounted for, no environmental impact has been reported and the vessel is continuing to its next port of call," the UKMTO said.
Iran has been attacking tankers travelling on the route near Oman but did not immediately acknowledge any attack.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 1:19 PM IST