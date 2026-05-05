Build in US to access markets, says Lutnick; offers L-1 visas for business

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday asked businesses to manufacture in the US to access local markets and offered companies L-1 visas to bring employees to launch projects here.

Addressing the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbour in Maryland, Lutnick said the US has flipped the script and was now encouraging companies to set up shop in the US instead of outsourcing production to other countries.

"If you want to successfully sell in the United States, build here. Build here. If you want to access our markets..., hire our workers and do it here," Lutnick said.

He described it as the "old model" where the US exported its intellect and intellectual property and all other countries built the factories.

"We sort of outsourced production everywhere else in the world, but with Advanced manufacturing, we can bring it back," he said.

"Our trade agenda has made it clear. If you build here, and you hire here, and you strengthen our industrial base, we will help you. We will assist you and we will protect you. So that's what America first means," Lutnick said.

Lutnick said SelectUSA Investment Summit is the front door to the US economy.

"The Department of Commerce will have the ability to assist you in getting L-1 visas so that you can bring your employees in to launch the project. You'll train American workers over time, but you can bring your people here and we will set that infrastructure for you," Lutnick said.

He said the SelectUSA Investment Summit delivered a record USD 139 billion in deals - factories, jobs, and tax revenue for communities.

"That success does not happen by chance. It comes from confidence in the US economy," Lutnick said.