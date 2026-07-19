Burnham set to scrap digital ID to focus on cost of living policies

By Rebecca Smith

Andy Burnham will ditch plans for a government-issued digital ID for all British adults in a “reset of priorities” when he becomes prime minister on Monday.

Resources from the programme will instead be redirected toward “where it’s most needed, such as helping with the cost of living,” a spokesperson for the Labour leader said late on Saturday.

The programme, which the UK’s fiscal watchdog had estimated would cost £600 million ($807 million) a year, sparked controversy when it was approved by Keir Starmer last year. It was aimed at tackling illegal migration, but met with a public backlash including a petition that garnered over three million signatures.

The government dropped plans for it to be a mandatory sign-up, with a public consultation launching in March framing the ID as needed for right-to-work checks, but not for access to public services.

The move is the latest in a series of measures Burnham is eyeing in his early days of office, as he plans a series of public statements to signal a change from the previous government under Starmer, including a greater emphasis on the regions.

“This government is determined to bring power back to communities, instead of hoarding it in Whitehall,” the representative for Burnham said.

The Labour leader is also preparing to announce new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, as well as taking control of Thames Water. His team has asked the civil service to draw up plans for new energy and water policies with a number of options are being considered, Bloomberg previously reported. These include signaling a willingness to approve new drilling at the Jackdaw gas and Rosebank oil fields off the coast of Scotland, and an expansion of tie-backs which allow further drilling on or near existing ones.

As for Thames Water, the civil service has also been asked to line up an announcement on public control of the utility. One possible option is putting Thames Water into special administration, a form of temporary nationalization.