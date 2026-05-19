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Home / World News / Called off planned strikes on Iran at request of Gulf allies: Trump

Called off planned strikes on Iran at request of Gulf allies: Trump

Trump has been threatening for weeks that the ceasefire struck in mid-April could end if Iran did not strike a deal, with shifting parameters for striking such an agreement

Donald Trump

The president did not offer details about the planned attack but said he instructed the US military 'to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran'

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

President Donald Trump said he is holding off on a military strike on Iran planned for Tuesday because "serious negotiations" are underway.

Trump's announcement in a social media post Monday came as he had threated the clock was ticking for Iran to strike a deal or fighting would renew after a fragile ceasefire.

The president did not offer details about the planned attack but said he instructed the US military "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached."  Trump has been threatening for weeks that the ceasefire struck in mid-April could end if Iran did not strike a deal, with shifting parameters for striking such an agreement.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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