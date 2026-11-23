Nvidia's business relationships with some of its biggest customers and suppliers are facing scrutiny following the departure of Jensen Huang . The concern is that some of these ties were built on personal relationships and verbal assurances rather than formal contracts, reported The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, what was once seen as a strength of Huang's leadership could now become a vulnerability for the chipmaker. Investors are questioning whether Nvidia can maintain the business relationships and secure the supply-chain commitments that Huang built through his personal influence.

The issue came into focus after billionaire Elon Musk , whose companies SpaceX and Tesla are among Nvidia's major customers, flagged the risks associated with the company's relationship-driven approach.

"Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract," Musk wrote in a post on X on November 14. He added that some critical agreements could be lost following Huang's departure.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Huang had long regarded the absence of formal contracts with certain business partners as a reflection of the trust he had established across the supply chain.

One prominent example is Nvidia's relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures the chips designed by Nvidia.

Huang had spoken publicly about doing business with TSMC for nearly three decades without formal contracts. In a podcast interview in March, he said the two companies had conducted business worth tens and possibly hundreds of billions of dollars without a contract.

He reiterated the strength of the relationship in April, saying that while either company sometimes got a better deal than the other, their overall partnership remained strong.

However, the arrangement raises questions about how much of Nvidia's supply-chain security rests on relationships with its former chief rather than institutional agreements. The Wall Street Journal reported that while Huang may have relied on informal understandings with major partners, purchase orders and other agreements would have covered at least some of the underlying transactions.

Meanwhile, interim chief executive Colette Kress has sought to reassure investors that the company's relationships remain intact. During Nvidia's Q3 FY27 earnings call, Kress told analysts, "From a business perspective, it's business as usual." She added that the company remained engaged with its customers and suppliers.

She also highlighted Nvidia's purchase commitments worth $390 billion and referred to its relationship with TSMC, a critical manufacturing partner.

The company's reassurance comes amid calls from influential business and political figures for Huang's return. Musk has argued that his personal relationships are difficult to replace, while US President Donald Trump and other prominent figures have also supported his reinstatement. In a statement earlier this month, Huang indicated that he would be willing to return and said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to take back the top job. However, Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones ruled out that possibility during the company's earnings call, saying the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him.