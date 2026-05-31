Can the Fifa World Cup 2026 help US beer industry kick its slump?

By Julie Creswell

Butch McGuire’s, a pub in downtown Chicago, is planning on holding watch parties for some World Cup soccer games. But the family-owned business isn’t ordering more beer.

“Soccer is growing here in the United States (US), and there will be games that draw a big crowd,” said Bobby McGuire, who took over the business from his father 20 years ago. “But it’s still not likely to be as big as a basketball playoff or football playoff for us.”

Beer companies are placing huge bets on the World Cup, spending tens of millions of dollars on sponsorships and advertising deals to promote their brands during the 104 matches that will be played in the US, Canada and Mexico in June and July. And they’re counting on bar owners like McGuire.

“We want to make a huge push on bars, because the bars will be the places where people will get together to watch the games,” Michel Doukeris, the chief executive of Anheuser-Busch InBev, told investors and Wall Street analysts on an earnings call in early May. The heavy promotion around the World Cup is an attempt to reverse — at least briefly — years of declining beer consumption. From 2014 to 2024, global beer consumption fell 3 per cent, according to IWSR, a company that tracks the alcohol industry. But in the US, consumption plummeted 17 per cent.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewing company, is spending more than $110 million on advertising and Fifa sponsorships to make its Michelob Ultra and other brands the official beverages of the tournament, according to analysts.

Yet days away from the first game on June 11, the outlook for beer sales is hazy. Expensive tickets for matches as well as high travel costs and concerns about immigration policies for tourists have tempered early expectations for attendance. “The host cities will probably have more beer and alcoholic beverage consumption than others, but it’s going to depend on the number of travelers that arrive, and, right now, the forecasts are all over the place,” said Taylor Barnebey, vice president of marketing at Total Wine & More, which stocks more than 2,500 varieties of beer at its nearly 300 stores around the country. Barnebey said the company was increasing orders for all of its alcoholic beverages. “I can promise you, there will be more beer sales this June than there was last June. I just can’t tell you the numbers,” he said.

McGuire said he isn’t worried if interest in the games surges. He gets beer delivered twice a week and can easily increase his order. “They’re not going to sell out of beer,” he said.

Beer consumption has been in a slump for years. Myriad factors are driving the decline. Young consumers aren’t drinking as much as older generations. Other consumers are turning to cannabis or ready-to-drink hard seltzers, teas and cocktails, a relatively new category. Consumption of those beverages increased 58 per cent from 2019 to 2024, according to IWSR.

And consumers are cutting back on non-essential purchases like beer because of higher grocery and gas prices.

For beer manufacturers, the World Cup is a giant, multiweek, Olympics-meets-Super-Bowl sporting event that Fifa, soccer’s international governing body, projects will draw a global audience of six billion. Even if there is a lukewarm reception in the US, the games are likely to draw big viewership in countries like Mexico, where beer consumption has soared 48 per cent over the past decade, and Brazil, where it rose 16 per cent, according to data from IWSR.

InBev, which declined to comment, has been the beer sponsor for the World Cup for 40 years. Earlier this month, Doukeris, the chief executive, told investors on the earnings call that the tournament had contributed significantly to beer consumption, depending on its location and the time of the year it was held.

The centerpiece of this year’s Michelob Ultra campaign is a commercial featuring a throng of veteran and new soccer stars, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi and the US star Christian Pulisic, playing a match in a hotel lobby for a bucket of the beer. Ultimately, the actor Billy Bob Thornton comes down from his room to claim — and share — his Michelob Ultra.

“There are maybe 10 different players in that spot, from legendary guys from Mexico and Argentina to some of the current players from the US team,” said Graham McKenna, the chief marketing officer for XR Extreme Reach, a technology company that works with advertisers and who was not involved in the Michelob campaign.

Out of foam Young consumers aren’t drinking as much as older generations

Other consumers are turning to cannabis or ready-to-drink hard seltzers, teas and cocktails

Higher grocery and gas prices are cutting non-essential purchases like beer And while it isn’t an official World Cup sponsor, Molson Coors, the second-largest brewer in the country, said it would spend about 60 per cent more on advertising this year for its top brands, Coors Light and Miller Lite.

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