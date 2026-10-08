Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize for literature
The prize was announced by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm
AP Stockholm
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Canadian author Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature." The prize was announced by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.
The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor
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Topics : Nobel Prize Nobel Literature
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 5:35 PM IST