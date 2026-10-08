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Home / World News / Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize for literature

Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize for literature

The prize was announced by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm

Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in literature

Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in literature in 2026. (Photo: X/@NobelPrize)

AP Stockholm
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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Canadian author Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature." The prize was announced by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.

The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor 

 

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 5:35 PM IST