Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE President for bravery

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure passenger safety during an attempted mid-air attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

The medals were presented by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who commended the crew's actions and sense of responsibility, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Machchhar and the flydubai crew members received the award at the presidential reception.

The incident occurred on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board.

Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The co-pilot, who was identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Machchhar and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to draw on "the last moments of his energy" to click open the release on the cockpit door.

That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and enable a second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board to land the jet in Tabuk.

The Omani co-pilot was taken into custody, while Machchhar was initially treated at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for treatment.

The crew successfully neutralised the mid-air cockpit attack, safeguarding passengers and ensuring the aircraft's safe landing in Saudi Arabia.

The crew members thanked His Highness the President and expressed their pride in receiving the honour, which reflects His Highness' recognition of the values of service, dedication and commitment, the statement said.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and several officials.

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a high-level civil decoration of the United Arab Emirates conferred by the UAE President to honour individuals, diplomats, officials, and crew members for distinguished service, courage, or contributions to strengthening bilateral and international relations.