Cargo ship MV Cape Dao hit in Strait of Hormuz, 1 Indian on board killed

In the latest reported attack in the strait, Britain’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) maritime security agency

said a cargo ship, MV Cape Dao, had been hit by projectiles. Later, a statement by India’s External Affairs Ministry said one of the 20 Indian seafarers on board was killed in the attack. It said India’s embassy in Oman was in contact with the authorities. The remaining crew had been evacuated and the ship was on fire and adrift.

“The Company Security Officer of a cargo vessel reports being struck by an unknown projectile. The vessel is on fire and adrift,” the UKMTO said. “All crew have been evacuated with 2 casualties reported.”

Despite near-daily attacks, traffic through the strait has picked up in recent weeks.